Resources More Obituaries for Gene Baxter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gene Baxter

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gene Howard Baxter, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 4, 2019, at his home.



Gene was born December 17, 1942, in Madera, California, to Howard Arthur Baxter and Evelyn Marie Leeper Baxter. He grew up and attended schools in Challis, Idaho, and graduated from Challis High School in 1960. After graduation he worked for the Challis National Forest doing seasonal work, including fire fighting, and attended the University of Idaho. He left Challis to work and attend college, but Challis never left him.



While working for the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho Falls, he crashed into the life of Lois Ann Gilbert. They were married on July 30, 1965. They were blessed with five children, Daryl, Laura, Lisa, Brenda and Gina. Gene and Lois made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gene worked as an accountant for V-1 Propane for 39 years. He was honored as "Employee of the Year" multiple times and retired as the company's controller.



He enjoyed bowling and served on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Falls Bowling Association. He bowled five perfect games and was inducted into the Idaho Falls Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He enjoyed traveling to USBC national tournaments in several locations around the United States. Along with his other bowling accomplishments, he was proud of his 25 years bowling in nationals. He was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Dodgers, Denver Broncos, University of Idaho Vandals, and any team his children and grandchildren were playing on. He treasured the friendships he made with his coworkers at V-1 and all his friends from the Bowl-ero and the IFBA. Gene especially loved his family. He spent countless hours watching ball games in all kinds of weather, school band and choir concerts, dance recitals, school plays and bowling tournaments. He supported his children and grandchildren in church activities, and was proud of even the smallest of their accomplishments.



He enjoyed listening to jazz music, going to concerts with his wife, and learning about his family history.



Gene is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lois Baxter of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Daryl (Taunja) Baxter of Taylorsville, UT; daughter, Laura (Stan) Haroldsen of Shelley, ID; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Hong of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Brenda (Curtis) Jackson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Gina (Stewart) McEwen of Shelley, ID; sister, Anne Campbell of Willows, CA; 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Evelyn Baxter and sister, Gail Evelyn. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Lincoln Stake Center, 2545 Mesa Street, with Bishop Craig Fleming officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.