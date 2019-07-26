Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Dickason


1918 - 2019
Gene Dickason Obituary
Victor Eugene "Gene" Dickason, 91, of Ashton, died Thursday, July 26, 2019, of natural causes. He was born May 17, 1928, in Squirrel, Idaho to Victor Hugo and Alta Ruth Sellars Dickason.

He attended grade school in Drummond and then three years of high school at Ashton High School. He then transferred to Idaho Falls High School where he graduated.

After graduating from high school, Gene joined the US Army where he served honorably. After his time in the military, he returned home to farm on the family farm.

He married JoAnn Dedman on December 27, 1952, in Ashton. They made their home and raised their two daughters in the Ashton area.

Gene loved his family and opportunities to spend time with them.

Gene loved farming. He raised potatoes, barley, and wheat. He enjoyed driving around and admiring the crops. He was involved and interested in the farm until his last days.

He was a member of the Ashton Community United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Blackfoot; daughters, Barbara Gaston of Idaho Falls, and Janet (Wayne) Ingram of Blackfoot; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Dickason; his mother, Alta Dickason; and his step-mother, Thelma Peterson Dickason.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, with the Rev. Desi Larson officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.

Donations can be made in memory of Gene to the Ashton Community United Methodist Church.
