Gene Ellis Reinbolt, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 6, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Gene was born to Glenn and Evelyn Reinbolt on May 11, 1945, in Phoenix, Arizona, and Gene grew up there. Before enlisting in the Navy, he was a member of the Arizona National Guard. In the Navy, he served on the USS Conquest (Minesweeper).
Gene married Sharon Nichols, and together they had three children: Michelle, Michael and Debra. Gene worked at Livermore Lawrence Laboratory in California after his discharge from the Navy. He then moved to Idaho Falls and worked at the Idaho National Laboratory before retiring. He later married Arlene Buben.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene, and son-in-law, Tony Rourick.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Rourick and Michael (Annette) Reinbolt; grandchildren, Hunter, Natasha, and Kyle. Gene is also survived by a sister and a brother-in-law, Leann and Bill Patterson.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Avenue.
Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 9, 2020.