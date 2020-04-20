|
|
|
George Junior Kinghorn, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Lincoln Court on April 17, 2020. He was born November 6, 1929 in Pocatello, Idaho to Edward William Kinghorn and Martha Viola Wright Kinghorn. He attended school in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1947. After graduation, he was employed by Bell Telephone where he worked until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950. Following his four years of active military service and serving in the Korean War, he was honored to receive the Bronze Star meritorious service. He returned to Rigby after his service and met and married his forever sweetheart, Lorna Lou Waters, on December 21, 1954. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple April 9, 1958. Together they built a wonderful life, they were blessed with six children who filled their lives with joy and happiness. They lived in Coltman, and in the beautiful home he built in Ucon and in their cabin he built on the Salmon River, which was their heaven on earth. He worked for Mountain Bell for the remainder of his career. George was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He and Lorna served in the Baltimore Maryland mission. He had a green thumb and grew beautiful gardens and many fruit trees. He loved to fish and had many memorable adventures fishing in Alaska with his sons. He is survived by his six children: John (Debbie) of Nampa, ID. Gail Lindsay (Charles) of Moapa, NV. Robert (Judy) of Jerome, ID. Loran (Kaylynn) of Idaho Falls, ID. Ray (Kathy) of Lehi, UT. and Kent (Diane) of Idaho Falls, ID. 26 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters Kenneth Kinghorn, Clair Kinghorn, Betty Tolinson, Barbara Osmond and Shirley Lee, his wife Lorna Kinghorn, a daughter-in-law Yvonne Kinghorn, a grandson Josh Kinghorn, and a great grandson Ethan Davis.
The family would like to thank Lincoln Court and Onesource Hospice for the exemplary care they provided.
A private family service will be held at the Grant Cemetery. To view his funeral services and sign the guestbook go the www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 20, 2020