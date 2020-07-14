George Chauncey "Butch" Knodle, 75, of Wapello, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Butch was born April 11, 1945 in Boise, Idaho the youngest of four children born to Chauncey Sheldon Knodle and Emma Gertrude Powell Knodle. Butch graduated from Burley High School with the class of 1963, and attended Idaho State University.
On August 15, 1969 he married Merleen Steffensen in Blackfoot, Idaho. He and his wife made their home on the family ranch. Butch loved working and living on the ranch that had been in his family for over 135 years. He enjoyed the fresh air and views of the mountains and fields around him.
Butch worked in irrigation for most of his life. He worked his way up to salesman at Hansen Irrigation in Idaho Falls and later at Agricultural Services in Blackfoot. He enjoyed his winters in West Yellowstone, selling jewelry at the Cradle Board with his brother Paul. He also was the floral delivery man for his wife's business. Butch retired so he could care for his beloved daughter Codi after she suffered a hospital accident.
Butch was a member of the Methodist church. He loved guns, making jewelry, leatherwork, and trimming his Russian olive trees.
Butch is survived by his wife, Merleen of Wapello; daughters, Shannon Terhea (Karl) Slayton of Pingree, Codiann Marie Knodle of Wapello, special added daughter, Heather Strupp of Blackfoot; brother, Rex Charles Knodle of Prescott Valley, AZ, lifelong bonus brother, Paul Reinsch of West Yellowstone, MT; and great granddaughter, Kylie Jo Slayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Margurite Baker, John Powell Knodle, and Frances Fairbanks.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
under the tab "Video Broadcast".
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
