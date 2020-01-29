|
Our loving Dad, Grandpa, Friend and Hero George Nedrow, left this life on January 27, 2020 in time to join his angel wife, Gaylene, for her birthday on the other side of the veil. He was surrounded by his loving family and, as was true to Dad's infectious personality, he was able to enjoy a good laugh and visit with each of us before his passing.
Dad was born July 7, 1930 in Ora (West of Ashton), Idaho to George W. Nedrow Sr. and Lela Catherine Waugh. He was the first and only son born to this pioneering couple and joined his sisters Florence, Francis, Phyllis and Erma Lou. Later his sister Etta Kay would join this hardworking farming and ranching family. Dad was the absolute apple of his mother's eye and they had a special relationship until her passing. George attended school in Ora and later in Ashton, graduating from Ashton High School in 1947. He enjoyed participating in football, boxing and acting in several plays. He met Gaylene Cordingley at a dance at the old White Church in Ashton. He fell madly in love with her and they were later married on January 16, 1949. That union was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.
George and Gaylene began farming with his dad and spent the rest of their lives improving and caring for the land they lovingly called home. They were blessed with four adoring children - Kimery, Ty, Tuk and Kristi. George was adept at most things and spent a lifetime working proudly alongside his sons. He was a farmer, rancher, logger, trucker, auctioneer and many other things. In later years he drove the bus for the Ashton Senior Citizens. This was something he loved doing as he met and became friends with many incredible people. Dad never passed up a chance to get to know a stranger and never missed an opportunity to give a friendly wave and greeting to all he passed.
Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved the gospel and was a true example of Christlike love and service to those around him. He taught his family to do the same and to put others before themselves. Dad held many callings over the years, his favorite being a dance director with wife Gaylene. They loved to dance more than life itself and were a vison on the dance floor. George continued to dance after her passing and had many special dance partners through the last few years.
Dad is survived by his sister Francis Janke of Fredonia, North Dakota, children Kimery Taylor of Nampa, Ty (Cindy), Tuk (Patty), Kristi (Scott) Richards all of Ashton. George has 16 wonderful grandchildren and 51 perfect great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Ashton Stake Center, 512 North 2nd Street. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 29, 2020