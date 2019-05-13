Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for George Schreck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Schreck

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers George William Schreck, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 10, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.



George was born March 17, 1926, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Frank and Lilian Kennedy Schreck. He grew up and attended schools in Keokuk and graduated from Keokuk High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and obtained the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant.



On October 10, 1948, he married Mary Ellen Murray in San Diego, California. To this union were born two children, Doug and Debra. George and Mary made their home in South San Francisco, California, where George was a San Francisco police officer and retired from the U.S.M.C. Active Reserve with 24 years of service.



He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed baseball, walking, western movies, and being with family.



George is survived by his loving son, Doug (Carolyn) Schreck of Idaho Falls; grandchildren, Michael and Christine; 6 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter.



Graveside services will be held in California at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 13, 2019