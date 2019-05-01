George Anderson Wilkerson died peacefully at his home in Idaho Falls on April 25, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



He was born at home in Cave City, Arkansas, on February 11, 1938, to Jane (Wright) and Dallas Wilkerson. He grew up in Arkansas and Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his son Andy, his parents, and many beloved aunts and uncles.



He graduated from BYU-Hawaii (then the Church College of Hawaii) in Laie and received a master's degree in accounting from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.



He married Delilah Marie Hunter in Laie. They moved to Randolph, Massachusetts and eventually settled in southeastern Idaho.



For more than 10 years George managed, and later owned, Hunter Farm Supply & Grain Company in Terreton.



George loved his family, music, biblical archaeology, World War II history, and his memories of Hawaii.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lila; his children, Cynthia, Andrea, Chelsea, Shawn, and Allison; his 10 grandchildren; and his sister, Sara.



A memorial service will be held this summer.