Georgia Mae DeHart Wiedemann, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019, at Lincoln Court. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Georgia was born on Aug. 19, 1934, in Holdredge, Nebraska to Glen and Marjorie McComb Strong. She was born 6 weeks early because Nebraska had a tornado that hit close. Her family moved to South California for 5 years, then they moved to South Idaho where she grew up. She attended Gem State Academy. Later in life, she earned her GED.
On July 31, 1951, she married Stanley DeHart in Caldwell, Idaho. Georgia and Stan had 2 boys: Robert and Daniel.
In 1957, the small family moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho. They had a wonderful life in Northern Idaho. Together Georgia and Stan opened DeHart Drug, which they operated for 25 years. Stanley passed away in May of 2001.
In 2006, she married Wilhelm Wiedemann. In 2008, she moved to Klamath Falls, Idaho with Willie, then later to Idaho Falls. Willie passed away in 2015.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist. She was very involved with her church for 75 years. Georgia was always willing to help in any capacity with her church activities, in any town she lived in. She lived a life by the word of God and loved the Lord with all her heart.
Georgia and her family enjoyed skiing and golfing for many years. She also enjoyed her knitting, needlepoint, and crocheting.
She is survived by her son, Daniel DeHart and daughter-in-law, Linda DeHart of Montgomery, TX; her brother, Arlan Strong of Las Vegas, TX; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley DeHart; her son, Robert DeHart; her brother, Larry Strong; her sisters: Marcene Zurmuhlen, Karen Oberkramer; and her husband, Wilhelm Wiedemann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., Sept. 4, 2019, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 800 Westhill Ave., Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be held at a later date at Grandview Cemetery in Bonners Ferry, ID. Arrangements under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 30, 2019