Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Gormley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Gormley

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, Gerald "Jerry" Lee Gormley left this life to be in the arms of his mother, father, wife, and our Lord, all of whom he loved dearly.



Jerry was born October 21, 1944, in Greybull, Wyoming, to Stanley Glen Gormley and Eleanor M. Rodda. He grew up and attended schools in Buena Park California and graduated from Western High School.



On July 12, 1975, he married Teresa "Terry" Ann Rambo in Tustin, California. To this union were born two sons, Jerrod and Cody.



He worked as a Sales Representative and Draftsman for local agricultural and farming leaders. He was a very adventurous and outgoing man who loved anything outdoors, and upon retirement, he sought out to spending his time and adventures with his wife. Jerry's secondary love was Henry's Lake, Idaho, where he spent countless days trying to hook the "big one". He would graciously share his knowledge of that lake but never his secrets. Jerry was a father to Jerrod and Cody as well as his nephew Rich. He shared his life lessons with his boy's and was repaid with their love.



Jerry lived a very active lifestyle yet was suddenly and unexpectedly, diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer. Unlike his wife who passed in February 2nd, 2017, Jerry was not given the opportunity to battle this ferocious disease.



He is survived by his two sons, Jerrod and Cody Gormley; sisters, Deanna Moses and Cheryl Lundsford; grandson Chance and granddaughter, Mila. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Glen Gormley and Eleanor M. Gormley.



In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations for the Pete Moore Hospice House at the Celebration of Life which will be held at a later date. Published in Post Register on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.