Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Kelley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Kelley

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Floyd Gerald Kelley, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Shelley on May 11, 2019.



He was born in Idaho Falls on February 10, 1930, to Floyd G. Kelley and Bertha Bendixson Kelley. Bertha died within hours of his birth from complications of childbirth. Floyd later married Fern Dial and they continued to raise their family.



Gerald attended the Shelley Schools where he was active in boxing and FFA. He enjoyed working on the farm with his father, brothers and uncles. Soon after high school he joined the Navy. He always had a story to tell about the time he served and the places he traveled while serving.



Gerald married Helen Edith Christensen in November, 1951, and they made their home on the farm east of Shelley for the next 68 years. They were blessed with four children, Karla (Kurtis) Tew, Dale (Kayrene) Kelley, Karen (Dan) Eldredge and Craig (Andrea) Kelley.



Gerald and Helen continued to farm in Shelley and they ran cattle in Bone. He loved the land and livestock. In 1990, they moved to Bone spending both winters and summers for the next 13 years on Cellars Creek. Dad and Mom built a beautiful home where their children and grandchildren continue to work and play every weekend. He enjoyed the many friends and family who often came for a visit.



Dad loved riding horses, four-wheelers, snow machines, and spending time in the mountains, working and playing with his family and telling stories of his past.



Dad leaves a legacy of four children, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, who all loved to hear his stories. He is survived by his wife, Helen, four children, brothers, Norman, Karl, Kendall and sister Marceil. He was proceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, Jessica, a sister Marilyn and brother Neil.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday May 15th at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 South Milton Ave). The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) and Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:40 A.M. at the church. Internment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 of Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.