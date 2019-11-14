|
Geraldine Myra Boyle, 92, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away November 1, 2019, at her home with her family.
Geraldine "Jerry" was born October 9, 1927, in Moscow, Idaho, to Martin "Mart" Early and Marie de Young Early. She grew up and attended schools in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School. She went on to attend the University of Idaho where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Master's degree in Education. She was a member of the University of Idaho chapter of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
On June 6, 1950, she married Louis MacGregor Boyle in Moscow, Idaho. Jerry and Louis made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jerry was a beloved elementary school teacher at Longfellow Elementary School and later became a school counselor for Bonneville High School.
She was a member of PEO and enjoyed skiing, biking, bridge, and walking.
Jerry is survived by her loving daughter, Cynthia (Kingsley H. III) Murphy of Ketchum, Idaho, and a grandson, Kingsley H. Murphy IV, of Bozeman, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
No services are planned. Remembrances can be made in her name to the Wood River Community YMCA, P.O. Box 6801, Ketchum, Idaho 83340.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 14, 2019