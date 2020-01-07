|
Geraldine Maxine Thompson Forbush, 90, passed away on January 5, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah.
She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on February 9, 1929 to George W. and Sarah W. Downs Thompson. She was the 11th of 13 children. She spent her early years and was educated in Woodville, Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1947.
She married Donald Clayton Forbush on September 15, 1948 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Don passed away on June 30, 2005. They lived in Idaho Falls and Grace, Idaho, Richmond, Utah, Bellevue Washington, Logan, Bountiful, and Ogden, Utah.
Gerry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in several capacities as the music director and Singing Mothers Chorister. She was a talented vocalist and sang with Don at many occasions. She enjoyed cooking and sewing and especially loved spending time with family.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Roger Donald (Lynne Rosine) of Olympia, WA; Gregory Allan (Janet Hancey) of Logan, UT; Kevin Wade (Melinda Perkes) of Layton, UT; Teresa Kim (Darrin Litchfield) of Olympia, WA; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband and all 12 of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Windsor Meadows Ward Chapel, 2800 West Gordon Ave., Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquists Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Logan City Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 7, 2020