1/1
Geri Ransom
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Geri" Morrall Ransom, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 15, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.

Geri was born March 25, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Delmar Watson Pack and Verna May Quinton Pack. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.

On December 1, 1965, she married Dean Ransom, and together they were blessed with two daughters, Annette and Nicole. Geri and Dean made their home in Idaho Falls, where she worked as a treasurer for the City of Idaho Falls for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, golfing, camping, and four-wheeling. She also was an avid traveler, but when at home, she could often be found working in her garden.

Geri is survived by her loving husband, Dean; daughters, Annette Ransom Blakely of Ririe, ID, and Nicole Ransom Myers of Kennewick, WA; brothers, John (Loretta) Pack of Pocatello, ID, Bob (Linda) Pack of FL, and Merrill (Judy) Pack of UT; sisters, Marlene Hinckley of Idaho Falls, ID, and Caroline (Jim) Picanco of Idaho Falls, ID; 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Verna.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved