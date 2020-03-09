|
Gerald "Gerry" Goldstein, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 8, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice and his loving family.
Gerry was born February 24, 1931, in Toronto, Canada, to Saul Goldstein and Sylvia Wultz Goldstein. He proudly served his country as a Captain in the Air Force from 1955-1957. He continued to help our Veterans throughout his life.
He enjoyed his life at MorningStar Senior Living/Reflections and everyone there. The family would like to thank you all for your love and kindness every day.
Gerry leaves behind his three loving children, Laura (Gary) Johnston, Haunt (Rebecca) Rama, and Francie (Kerry) Kugleman; and granddaughter, Alana Kugleman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls, 4000 S. 25th East, with Pastor Steve Morreale officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 9, 2020