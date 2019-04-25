Resources More Obituaries for Gerry Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerry Jones

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On April 17th, 2019, Gerry Lew Jones, 76, of Pocatello, died in surgery recovery.



He was born in Cortland, NY on September 13, 1942, to Ruth (Harvey) and Floyd Jones. He grew up near Marathon, with five close siblings. He played hockey, soccer, basketball, and saxophone.



He graduated from Marathon Central School in '60, and Broome Technical College in '62, before going to the University of Oklahoma for a BS in Engr. Physics ('64) and MS in Nuclear Engr. ('66). In Norman he married Mimi (Mary Fitzhugh) Francis ('65). The west called, and he took a job with Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory at the Naval Reactors Facility near Idaho Falls. After their first son David was born ('68), Bettis sent him to Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, where sons Warren ('70) and Marshall ('75) arrived. Idaho beckoned, and in Pocatello son Dwight was born ('77). They divorced in '82.



Gerry next went to Sanford, MI and married Pat (Patsy Jean) Handley (May, '83), becoming a Dad to Tammy and Larry, whom he loved as his own. He returned to Idaho in '86, to DOE-ID, then INEL for the rest of his career. He was well respected and made lasting friendships. After retiring in '12, Pat had a stroke. He cared for her daily for two years, until her passing.



His dogs were his buddy. His birds echoed his warbling whistle. He was the Yankees' and Cleveland Browns' biggest fan. He loved the West. Yet, his greatest love was his children, near or far, who spent many happy hours with him playing games, golfing, watching sports, fishing, or just visiting over coffee or via telephone. He doted on his grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; mother, Ruth; sister, Carol; and granddaughters, Alicia and Camille. He is survived by his sisters Donna (Joe) Helm of Binghamton, NY; and Rhoda Jones of Marathon, NY; his brothers, Frank, of Pocatello, ID, and Dave (Linda) of Medina, NY; and his sons, Dave (Leslie) of Shelley, ID; Warren (Pageant) of Idaho Falls; Larry (Angeca) Jolley of Pocatello; Marshall (Tammie) of Chapin, SC; Dwight (Lisa) of Irmo, SC; and daughter Tammy Handley of Canton, MI; six granddaughters: Kallie, Lacey, Phoebe, Brooke, Penelope, and Graycie, and four grandsons: Xavier, Parker, Riley, and Colt. We will miss him every day of our lives.



Services will be held Saturday, April 27th at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, at 2:00 PM. Bring a favorite dessert to share. His ashes will be scattered at OK Ward Park with a tree planted in his name and in the family plot in Marathon, NY. In lieu of flowers, donate in his name to the at https://donations.diabetes.org



