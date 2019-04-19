Resources More Obituaries for Gilbert Howard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gilbert "Gib" Howard

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gilbert "Gib" Park Howard, 90 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, April17, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Gib was born September 9, 1928 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Cora Marie Park Howard and Raymond Albert Howard. He attended schools in Shelton, Clark, Ririe and Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. On April 4, 1960 he married Margery Jean Anderson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with four children. Gib served honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War, from 1950-1954, as a Flying Crew Chief on a B-29. Many pilots referred to him as their "good luck charm", and refused to fly their missions without him. After the war, Gib worked as a mechanic at Swager Ford. He later co-owned G & J Auto Repair, both in Rigby, Idaho. Gib was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping and golfing. Phil Mueller as his witness, he even shot a hole-in-one at Cedar Park Golf Course. He is survived by his children, Kelly (Trent Blackburn) McMurtrey of Rigby, ID, Kathy (Robert) Simpson of Salt Lake City, UT, Christopher (Lori) Howard of Fairchild Air Force Base, WA and Corey (Robyn) Howard of Sublimity, OR, as well as his sister, Carol Frey of Idaho Falls, ID and his brother, Morris (Laurel) Howard of Norco, CA. Gib had 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Gib was preceded in death by his parents, Cora and Ray Howard, his wife, Margery Anderson Howard, and his brother, Garth Howard. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. Shortly after, a Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to equinresque.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.