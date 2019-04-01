Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Robbins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys Robbins

Gladys Irene Hawker Robbins, 95, passed away on March 31, 2019 at Life Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on April 5, 2019 at 12 noon at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, ID 83221. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls at 3:00 p.m. following the service.



Gladys was born to Robert Samuel Hawker and Lois Edna Goodwin in 1923. Her mother gave her the name Gladys because she was so "glad" to have her as her two previous children had passed away shortly after birth. Gladys was the ninth of twelve children. She grew up in Springfield, Idaho where she attended school and herded sheep for her father. She loved being with her father and playing with her horse and dog. She preferred working outside rather than being in the house. After finishing her schooling, Gladys moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho to live with her sister to take care of her children. It was while she was living with her sister that she started going to dances. That is where she met her future husband Hyrum Jackson Robbins. Two years later, they were married in 1948, in the Idaho Falls Temple. This union produced two children, Carl and Sharlene.



Gladys has always been a kind hearted and loving individual who was willing to help anyone. You'd often find her in her garden, or the garden of a neighbor, pulling weeds and watering the plants. People from all around would leave her their dying plants to revive because she had such a green thumb. Gladys also devoted a great deal of her time to watching nurseries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition, Gladys watched many children in her home. Although Gladys only was able to have two children of her own, throughout her life, many children have called her Mom. She continued to have close relationships with many of those children, now adults, until her death.



Gladys is survived by her two children, Carl (Kerry) Robbins, Sharlene Williams, and two grandchildren, Daren (Melissa) Robbins, and Angela Robbins. She has two great grandchildren, Tyler Beverland and Andrew Robbins. She has one living sister, Leda Farley, and two sisters-in-law, Joanne Hawker and Donna Hawker, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Hyrum; her parents; son-in-law Ronald Williams; three brothers, Samuel, Delton and Preston; and seven sisters, Lois, Elva, Ethel, Verda, Eva, Chloe and Shirley.



Gladys will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She was a shining example of someone who loves unconditionally and puts others needs above her own. She is truly a child of God.



Memories of Gladys and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019