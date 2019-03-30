Resources More Obituaries for Glen Foster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glen Foster

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Glen Charles Foster passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 87.



He was born February 27, 1932 in Shelley, Idaho to Porter and Hester Foster. He grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School.



On August 14, 1952 he married Ann Olson at her patents' house in Shelley. They were married 63 years before her passing in 2016.



Prior to his marriage, he attended the University of Idaho and later joined the U.S. Air Force. His service took him and Ann to Mississippi, California, Texas, and Scotland.



Glen was employed at Union Pacific Railroad and retired at the ripe old age of 50. That gave him lots of time to golf, fish, and attend many track meets, football games, and basketball games. He always loved sports and was so proud of his sons' athletic accomplishments.



No one loved dogs more than Glen. He doted on his pets over the years and his family was well aware that the pecking order had the dogs at the top. He liked movies and his children remember the good old days at the drive-in-theater.



He is survived by his children; Susan (Max) Waterman of Rigby, Wally Foster of Shelley, Lyn (Mike) Birch of Idaho Falls, Hugh Foster of Pocatello, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.



The family would like to thank Dr. Krell and the ICU staff at EIRMC for their care and support. Also, gratitude to his wonderful neighbors Lynn and Joy Schuldberg and Dennis and Lydia Stone.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Tuesday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites by David B. Bleak Post 93. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 30, 2019