Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, surrounded by the family that he loved so dearly.
Glenn Reed Blatter was the eldest son of H. Reed Blatter and Valeria Pearson Blatter. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and attended school in Ammon, graduating from Ammon High School. Following high school, he attended Brigham Young University to study animal husbandry and agronomy. While at school, Glenn was called to and served a mission in Australia.
After his mission, he returned to finish school at BYU where he promptly met the love of his life, Sharlene Tobler. They were married March 20, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Following graduation from college, they returned to Ammon, and Glenn managed the family farm in the hills of Taylor Mountain. Glenn and Sharlene were blessed with six children: Don Glenn, Kent Reed, Mark Layne, Dale Jay, Diane, and Shana. A host of other "children" found a temporary haven, loving guidance, and refuge in their family home.
Glenn has always been a dedicated and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a bishop, high councilor, and as a councilor in the Ammon Stake Presidency. Additionally, Glenn and Sharlene served together in the temple and fulfilled a mission to Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Glenn was a proud Idaho farmer and loved all things to do with farming, including serving in various professional organizations. He served as president of Idaho Wheat Growers and the Idaho Farm Bureau. He also served his community by serving on the Ammon City cemetery board.
When he wasn't farming or serving, Glenn enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, boating, and any other activity that involved family. He was always active, positive, and eager to go.
He is survived by his sons, Don Blatter (Helma) of Idaho Falls, Kent Blatter (Arlene) of Idaho Falls, Mark Blatter (Karen) of Ammon, Dale Blatter (Lara) of Richland, WA; daughters, Diane Blatter (John Johnson) of Bonner's Springs, KS, and Shana Clayton (Thomas) of Ucon. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren, with 5 more expected within the year. He is survived by his siblings, Marilyn Crawford of Carson City, NV, Cheryl Graham of Rexburg, ID, Vicki Harward of Brighton, UT, and John Blatter of Danville, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, H. Reed Blatter and Valeria Pearson Blatter; brothers, Lynn and Kay; and his grandsons, Bradley Kent Blatter and Logan John Blatter.
Private family graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road. Please remember to follow social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 8, 2020.