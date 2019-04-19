Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Haire Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn Haire

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Glenn Robert Haire, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 18, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice and his grandson, Philip Hess.



Glenn was born March 26, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jay Allen Haire and Ella Marie Bumann Haire. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Idaho State University.



Glenn served in the Army during the Korean Conflict where he drove heavy trucks as part of the 630th Engineer Light Equipment Company. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and two bronze stars.



On August 7, 1953, he married Delores Marie Dodge in Roberts, Idaho. To this union were born four children, Bryon, JoAnn, Tracy, and MarJean. Glenn and Delores made their home in Coltman where Glenn was a farmer.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He enjoyed all kinds of crafts. He was known for his sense of humor.



Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Delores Haire of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bryon Jay Haire of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, JoAnn Hess of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Tracy (Kenn) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, MarJean (Blake) Wright of Montpelier, ID; a brother, Jimmy (Joyce) Haire; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren with one on the way.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Shirley Haire, and three baby brothers.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Fairview Ward , 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Myron Creager officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .



Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.