Glenna Crystal

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Glenna May Crystal, 87 of Rigby, died Wednesday, June 12, 20119 at Sage Grove Assisted Living Center in Rigby.



Glenna was born August 16, 1931 in Rigby, Idaho to Lewie Johnson and Reva May Sibbett Johnson. She was raised in Rigby and Grays Lake. On March 26, 1949, she married Demont J. Crystal in Garfield, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple March 26, 2010. They were blessed with 4 sons.



As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Glenna served in several capacities including ward chorister. She and Demont farmed and ranched in Eastern Idaho; Garfield, Grant, Island Park and Grays Lake. They enjoyed producing rodeo's in the winters in Goodyear, Arizona from 1985 - 1996. Glenna also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing cards, singing and playing the guitar as well as playing the piano.



She is survived by her sons, Randy (Joliene) Crystal of Grant, Idaho, Jerry (Dorothy) Crystal of Lodi, California, Kevin (Jeanne) Crystal of Garfield, Idaho, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Demont J. Crystal; son, Ryan Crystal, 2 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Grant LDS Church. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Grant Central Cemetery.