Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Duncan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Duncan

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gloria Doris Duncan, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 16, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.



Gloria was born August 13, 1935, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Carl Steel and Leota Carter Steele. She graduated from Firth High School in 1953.



On April 24, 1954, she married Clinton Harold Duncan in Shelley, Idaho. They had five boys; Craig, Danny, Scott, Todd, and Dustin. Gloria worked in many positions in banking for over 50 years, from teller to supervisor, and had a strong following of customers.



Gloria is survived by her loving sons, Danny (Michelle) of Spokane, WA, Daren Scott (Jennifer) of Penryn, CA, Todd (Paul) of Eagle, ID, Dustin (Amy) of SLC, UT, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild due in August.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Leota Steele, sisters Goldie Steele and Burnis Decker, Grandson Jeremy Drewes, and son Craig Duncan.



The family would like to thank the Care Takers at MorningStar Senior Living for the loving tender care they gave our mother. The love, compassion, and dignity you showed our mother was so heartwarming to experience and know our mother was well cared for.



Services will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road in Ammon.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter, breast cancer or dementia/Alzheimer's research charity in her name.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries