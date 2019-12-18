|
|
|
Gloria Beatrice Slade Staten, 95, of Idaho Falls, Idaho returned home to our Heavenly Father on December 16, 2019. She was born to Horace and Beatrice Slade in Boston Massachusetts on April 29, 1924. She lived on the east coast until her family relocated to California while in her late teens. There, during WWII, she met and married the love of her life Ivan Clifford Staten. They welcomed two daughters into the family over the next few years. They later moved to Ivan's native home in southeastern Idaho where two more daughters were born into the family. Gloria's family also lived many years in British Columbia, Canada.
She was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding many callings over the years. She loved music and singing in the choir. She was very creative with crafts and home decor. She also played the guitar and quilted. Her home was pleasant and welcoming. Gloria always had great love for her family and friends. She stayed connected to distant friends and family through letters. In her later years she kept detailed journals. She always found beauty in her surroundings and loved nature.
Gloria was preceded in death by her eternal companion and husband; her parents; sister, Dorothy; brother, Phillip; and grandson, Cody; and great-grandson, Kolton.
Gloria is survived by daughters, Karen (Robert Torgerson) of Idaho Falls, ID, Sandra (Raymond Sphar) of New Haven, UT, Kristine (William Jensen) of Williams Lake, BC and Holly (Rex Torgerson) of Roy, WA; eighteen grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the LDS Church on 3102 Pinnacle Drive, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am to 10:45am with the funeral at 11:00 am. Service conducted by Bishop Derek Van Orden. Interment will be at the Central Cemetery in Grant, ID.
Services are under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019