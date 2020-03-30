|
|
|
Grant Edward Hann, 98 of Shelley, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
Grant was born May 14, 1921 in Bedford, Pennsylvania, to Carrie Alice Morse Hann and Raymond Edward Hann. On February 2, 1941 he married Edna Marie Brown in West Newton, West Moreland County, Pennsylvania. In 1947 he and Edna moved to California. They were blessed with 3 children; Jeanie Pearl, Mary Eloise and Raymond Edward; they were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple February 3, 1959. Grant was a wonderful craftsman and carpenter; he made beautiful cabinets, fun toys and wonderful crafts, he could make just about anything from wood. He also remodeled many homes; and built 3 beautiful homes for his sweetheart Edna. Grant was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Elders Quorum, Seventies and High Priest Group. He and Edna served a mission to Iowa, served as stake missionaries and served in the Idaho Falls Temple together for many years. Grant truly loved working in the temple. He was also a member of The Sons of The Utah Pioneers. He also loved working in his wood shop and could repair anything. He also loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, traveling were some of his favorites. He was kind and loving to all, and took wonderful care of his wife Edna. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanie Pearl (Sterling) Emfield of Woodville, Idaho, Mary Eloise "Ellie" (Terry Lee) Taylor of Shelley, Idaho; brothers, Walter Raymond Hann, Bernard Junior Hann, 18 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great grandchildren and 2 great-great-great grandchild; 6 generations. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Marie Brown Hann; son, Raymond Edward (Dora) Hann; sisters, Baby Girl Hann, Vera Levern Hann, Velma Ruth Hann, Edna Louisa Hann, Emily Pauline Hann; brothers, Baby Boy Hann, and Carl George Hann. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 30, 2020