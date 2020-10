Grant C. Howard, 93 of Rexburg, passed peacefully October 4, 2020. He was born May 24, 1927, in Emmett, Idaho to William Carloss Howard and Gladys Williams Howard. He grew up in Chester and graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1944.That fall he attended Ricks College. He joined the Navy in March 1945, near the end of World War II.He returned to Ricks and graduated in 1947. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in 1949, in math and physics and then served an LDS mission in the North Central States and West Central States missions.He met Bessy Bartholomew during his senior year at BYU. They were married Dec. 27, 1951, in the Manti Temple.Grant has taught high school, junior high and fifth grade.He worked for Westinghouse Electric in Arco on the USS Nautilus Submarine prototype. Grant has also worked for The Hercules Power Co. in Magna, Utah as a rocket assembly supervisor where they completed the final stages of the Minuteman and Polaris missiles.He received his Master of Science degree from BYU in 1967, with a major in counseling and a minor in education.After working at Ricks College Central Supply for 17 years he retired in February 1991.Grant was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. From 1993 - 1994, he and Bessy served together in the Washington D.C. South Mission.He is survived by his children; David Grant (Dena) Howard of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Barbara Sharp of Rexburg, Ray C (d'Nell) Howard of Smithfield, UT, Bill Carloss (Ann) Howard of Cordova, AK, Mark Riley (Kim) Howard of Fall City, WA, Linda (Zane) Hathaway of Fairview, WY, Jane (Mark) Tower of Bellevue, WA, Sherry Ann (Winston) Burke of Richland, WA, Martha Kathleen (Chuck) Weatherford of Teton, ID, Bart Russell (Tina) Howard of Valdez, AK, BetteSue (Doug) West of Blackfoot, ID, Jim Grant (Jennifer) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID. A brother, Blaine (Kathleen) Howard of Grantsville, UT, brother-in-law Bob Powell of Rexburg, Idaho, a sister-in-law Erna Howard of Chester, Idaho. 54 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessy, his parents, two brothers and two sisters.The Howard family would like to thank all of the caretakers and staff at the Homestead for the loving care that was given to Grant.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Chester Cemetery.Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com