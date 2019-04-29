Resources More Obituaries for Grant Neibaur Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grant Neibaur

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Grant Elmer Neibaur was born May 9, 1930, to Daryl and Sophie Neibaur in Newdale, Idaho. He passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday, April 27, 2019.



He was the next to youngest of nine children Merritt, Bruce, Mack, June (West), Warren, Darwin, Afton (Wasden), Joyce (Schofield).



Grant's family raised cattle on a dry farm in Canyon Creek near Newdale. He played football in high school. He served a three-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France and also served for some time in the southern states mission while waiting for his visa.



Grant married the love of his life,



Barbara Eileen Martineau, on January 23, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple.



He attended ISU and became a chemical engineer and worked at Hanford in Washington. In 1961 he moved his family to American Falls to farm with Art West.



They had six children Cenia Wageman (Jerry), Leigh, Carene, Michelle, David (Debi), Doug (Linda) and adopted a grandson Lucas (Leanna).



They have 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and daughter Michelle.



We would like to thank all those who have helped care for Grant from Encompass Home Health & Hospice, Home Helpers and especially Leticia Alcaraz, Regina Smith and Fabiola Ortega.



A viewing will be held ?Friday, May 3 from 6-8 PM? at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 Pocatello Avenue in American Falls. Funeral services will be ?Saturday, May 4 at 11:30 AM? with a viewing ?at 10:30 to 11:15 AM?. Interment will be in the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. ??? Published in Post Register on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.