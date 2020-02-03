|
|
|
Grant Leon Yearsley passed away February 1, 2020, surrounded by family in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Grant was born November 22, 1958, to Earl and Selma Yearsley in Preston, Idaho. Grant was the fourth of nine children.
Grant spent most of his childhood moving around, but settled in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 15. There he met and married Linda Kay Ryals. Together, they had three children, John, Jason, and Heather. They settled their family in Garden Valley, Idaho, in 1989. Grant built a business as a carpenter and log home builder. He served in many aspects of the community and church. Grant was a talented man and entrepreneur. He was an inventor, tinkerer, mechanic, auctioneer, comedian, jokester, and family man. Grant loved serving others. For many years, he was a volunteer EMT and firefighter in Garden Valley.
Grant could usually be found supporting his children through being the DJ at high school dances, announcing sporting events, and coaching football. In 1998, Grant was named the Distinguished Community Member of the Year, for his devotion to the youth of Garden Valley.
In 1997, Grant would take on one of his favorite titles by becoming a grandpa. Grant's 23 grandchildren meant the world to him, and he loved and supported them in all they did.
After 35 years of marriage, Grant and Linda were divorced in 2011.
He would later meet his beloved wife, Laurie (Kleber) Dennis. Grant moved to Idaho Falls, and he and Laurie were married in September of 2012. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in April of 2019.
Grant and Laurie were a perfect match, overcoming the struggles of divorce together. Grant and Laurie were sweethearts. They were perfect grandparents to their blended family. Laurie cared for Grant selflessly through his health trials.
Grant is survived by his wife, Laurie; his previous wife, Linda; his children, John (Cheryl), Jason (Yurie) and Heather (Cory); "bonus" children, Tyler (Tenika), Meagan (Zach), and Emily (Brandon); 23 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Nancy, Christine, Gary, Paul, Dan, Marilee and Janice; and many other family members. He also leaves behind his sweet and loyal Border Collie, Millie.
Grant is proceeded in death by his parents, Earl and Selma Yearsley; his sister, Betty; and his nephews, Greg and Michael.
Memorial services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Garden Valley, Idaho, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 950 Hwy 17, Garden Valley, ID, and Monday, February 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Ammon 26th Ward Building, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, Ammon, ID.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 3, 2020