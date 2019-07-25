Gregory D Kerbs, 61 of Rigby passed away July 23, 2019, at EIRMC.



Greg was born August 26, 1957 in Burley, Idaho a son of Norman and Nona Dockstader Kerbs. He was raised and attended school in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School. He continued his education at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah where he earned a Master's Degree in Accounting. He worked for twenty years for the U.S. Forrest Service as a budget officer. Greg married Jeanne Lee on September 22, 1979 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission at Houston, Texas. He was also the President of the Goldwing Chapter Motorcycle club.



Greg is survived by his wife Jeanne Kerbs of Rigby, daughter Freedom (Derrick) Gunderson of Roberts, sons, Travis Kerbs of Idaho Falls, Kolton Kerbs of Rigby, sisters, Denise (Keith) Barnes of Ogden, Utah, Cheryl Howard of Rupert, Idaho brother Terry (Bonnie) Kerbs of Rupert, and 3 grandchildren.



Greg is preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center (106 N. 3800 E.) with Bishop Troy Smoot officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 25, 2019