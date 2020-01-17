Home

Gregory Perez


1929 - 2020
Gregory Perez Obituary
Gregory Padilla Perez, 90, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on January 15, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Alliance Home Health and Hospice.

Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, followed by a viewing with the family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 9th & Lee) on Monday, January, 20, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.

Greg is survived by his loving wife, Angelina Perez; children, Guadalupe Perez, Rita (Rhett) Burke, Asuncion Perez, Gregorio (Hannah) Perez, Rosa Perez, and Cecilio Perez; and his grandchildren, Gabriella, Riker, Kayden, Enzo, Greggory, and soon to be, Dawson; as well as many siblings.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 17, 2020
