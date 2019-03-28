Resources More Obituaries for Gretchen Jurek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gretchen Jurek

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gretchen Williams Jurek, 80, of Auburn, California died on March 15, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, she was raised in Idaho Falls, where she rode her horses, fished, hunted, and reigned as a rodeo queen. At Idaho Falls High School she was active in many school functions. She attended Colorado Women's College, USC, and UC Berkeley, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA. She lived in New York, Rome, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Berkeley. While working as a Forest Service naturalist and firefighter in Sierra County, California, in 1975, she met and later married wildlife biologist Ron Jurek of Sacramento. They moved to Roseville in 1976, and to Auburn in 1986.



A life-long artist, Gretchen was an art instructor for kids and adults, President of the Roseville Arts Center, Roseville Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Placer County History Museum docent, Lifeline volunteer, advocate for access for the disabled and for protection of the environment, and she held various jobs in the air travel field--despite contending with many medical challenges. Preceded in death by her parents Betty and Dr. John Williams, and her sister Jean. Survived by brothers Patrick in Santa Clara and Brian in Tucson, and husband Ron in Auburn. In lieu of a memorial service, well-wishers are encouraged to donate in her memory to a local art education or nature protection organization. Published in Post Register on Mar. 28, 2019