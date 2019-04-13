Resources More Obituaries for Guy Poole Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Guy Poole

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Guy Edward Poole, 86, of Basalt passed away April 11, 2019 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones.



Guy was born May 13, 1932 in Annis, ID. He graduated from Rigby High School. He then attended 1 year at Ricks College in Rexburg, ID. He was also a Military Veteran.



On Oct. 14, 1953 he married Marlene Kunz. With her he had 5 children. They later divorced.



On Dec. 1, 1989 he married Odetta Olive Jacobsen. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.



Guy retired from UPS after 19 years. After he retired he drove truck for Idaho Supreme for several years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy W. Poole & Blanche Poole, his sisters, Opal Yoder, Lillie Madsen, Hattie Jones and a brother Wesley Poole.



He is survived by his wife, Odetta Poole, his sister Shirley (Sherill) Stallings, brothers, Boyd (Karen) Poole, and Lynn (JoAnne) Poole. Also his 5 children, Guylene (Ted) Taylor, Brett (Carol) Poole, Scott (Sonya) Poole, Deena Poole, Tracey (Ron) Barnes, & Papa Guy's Eva Ochoa. 5 step children, Beckie (Wade) Quinn, Corolee (Brian) Bird, Cammie (Ed) Hunter, Brett (Jeniece) Olive, and Ty (Alecia) Olive. 36 Grandchildren, 79 Great Grandchildren, & 2 Great Great Grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Firth Stake Center (825 N 675 E) in Basalt. The family will meet with friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Thursday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery with military rites by David B. Bleak Post 93.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 13, 2019