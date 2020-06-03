Guy Leroy Williamson, 81, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 peacefully at home. Guy was born January 6, 1939, in Gordon, Nebraska to Charles and Margarete Williamson. He lived in Nebraska until joining the Navy in 1956. After completing his service, he returned home to stay with family in Vancouver, Washington. He spent some time in South Dakota and later moved to Denver, Colorado meeting his future wife Judith Anne Masters and marrying her February 1, 1964. Working a few miscellaneous jobs including retail and the mail room he then met the right person at the right time and began work at Great Western Sugar, and so began his career in computer processing, all while working his way up the ranks becoming the manager of the computer processing center. In 1982 they moved to Idaho Falls to help with Judy's family. He then worked with Dr. John Hatch managing his business affairs and real estate until 1995. He then started with KJ's (Boozers) completing 24 years before retiring in 2019 due to health issues. He was loved and respected by so many in his community.Guy is survived by his daughter, Christina (Lott) Fleming (Curtis) of Wendell, Idaho, son Todd Williamson of Idaho Falls; seven grandchildren, Kamie (Jesse) Ivie, Garrett (Emily) Lott, Tanner Lott, Riley Williamson, Carson Williamson, Zachary Jones, and Parker Williamson; six step grandchildren, Mitch (Kortnee) Fleming, Ben (Melissa) Landrian, Jori Fleming, Savannah Fleming, Peyton Fleming, and Reece Fleming; four great grandchildren, Daxton Ivie, Brynlee Ivie, Cazdyn Ivie, Weston Lott; four step great grandchildren, Ben Landrian, Korbin Fleming, and Rhett Fleming. His siblings Margaret (Nick) Podluski, Linda (Dewey) Carter, Candace (Gary) Fowler, Donny (Diane) Williamson, Craig Williamson. Preceded in death by his wife Judy, his parents Charles and Margarete, and his siblings Gene (Toni) Williamson, and Barbara (Tom) Beckler.Guy was an amazing man and described as "one of a kind" by many over and over. He loved his family deeply and was fiercely protective of his loved ones and always having a "wild and woolly" story on hand to share. He will me missed by many people, some of which we will never know.