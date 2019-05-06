Home

HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Gwendolyn Nii


1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Gwendolyn Nii Obituary
Gwendolyn Carol Nii, of Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home with her family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S University Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 6, 2019
