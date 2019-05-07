Gwendolyn Carol Nii of Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home with her family.



Gwendolyn was born March 25, 1950 in Tokyo, Japan to William Roger Howard and Carol Jean Peterson Howard. She spent the first few months of life in Japan before moving back to the states. Growing up, her family moved to various towns due to her father being in the military. She attended many schools and finally graduated from Burley High School. Gwendolyn was studying at Idaho State University when she met Clayton Nii. They were married a year later on February 19, 1972. They had a son, Jonathan Shigeru Nii, and a daughter, Tia Chiyoko Nii.



As her children got older, she went back to college and received a Bachelor's degree in teaching. While getting her degree, Gwen worked at various places including Rockford Lumber, Rockford Cafe, and a teacher's aide at Snake River School District. Once she received her degree, she taught 3rd grade at Riverside Elementary where she was nominated for "Who's Who in Education" three times.



She was a member of the Methodist church, and showed her kindness and spirituality any way she could. She enjoyed: spending time with her family, Tai-Chi, watercoloring, rock hunting, fishing, photography, knitting, gardening, beading, and most of all teaching.



She met her parents in heaven, and is survived by her husband Clayton, son Jonathan, his wife Heather, daughter Tia, and her grandchildren: Casey, Rachel, Noah, Corinne, and her sisters: Connie Sue (Jeff) Russell of Caldwell, and Patricia Hayes of Blackfoot.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S University Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary