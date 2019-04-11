Resources More Obituaries for Hadley Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hadley Roberts

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather peacefully passed away in his sleep on April 7, 2019 under the loving and watchful care of the staff at the Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon, Idaho.



Hadley was born June 8, 1928 to the loving parents of Ethel and Charles Roberts in Staten Island, New York. He was the last of his immediate family proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Fred and Lawrence (Bud), and sister Irene. Hadley married his sweetheart, Maxine Hyde on July 23, 1951 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together, Hadley and Maxine raised three children, Frederick Roberts (Linda) of Billings, MT, Carol Williams (Jeff) of Sacramento, CA, and Bruce Roberts of Three Forks, MT. He was the grandfather to Casey, Lindsay, Ryan, Kelsea, and Abel and the great grandfather to Travin, Jalen, Tiegen, and Logan.



Growing up, Hadley attended public schools on Staten Island, New York. His mother often joked about how squirrel and pheasant hunting were more important than schooling, and his grades really confirmed his passion. He also had a powerful drive to serve the United States of America; he enlisted with the U.S. Navy before his 18th birthday serving as a meteorologist on the USS Fargo immediately following World War II. He later returned to high school and graduated with his sister in Cranford, New Jersey. He attended college on the GI Bill and ROTC scholarships at Utah State University, University of Maine, and University of Idaho, and obtained Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degrees in Wildlife Management. It was his time at Utah State University where he met his wife of 67 years.



He started his professional career with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and National Park Service before landing with the U.S. Forest Service. Hadley's Forest Service career covered 30 plus years, nine different National Forests, and five western states: New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Alaska. Highlights of his career included his honeymoon on the Crystal Peak Lookout in Northern Idaho, a mountain rescue on Grand Teton, life in the wilderness, and surviving the 1964 Alaska Good Friday earthquake. He retired from the U.S. Forest Service in 1983 while working as a wildlife biologist in the Salmon National Forest. Hadley and Maxine remained together in Salmon ever since.



As a child, Hadley read everything about the great outdoors. Outdoor Life, Field of Stream, and Sports Afield were his bibles. He dreamt about fly fishing for Atlantic salmon, tossing big plugs for a tiger musky, and the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest with all of its great hunting and fishing. Throughout his life, his love for the outdoors was infectious; he took his family and dogs on thousands of incredible outdoor adventures including hunting, fishing, gardening, sightseeing, hiking, backpacking, berry picking, shooting, biking, skiing, camping, boating, etc. He always enjoyed taking his grandkids for long drives in the hills which usually resulted in something fun like huckleberry picking or running through a meadow of bear grass flowers. To Hadley, a good day was coming home with purple fingers, stained pants, and a bucket load of berries for pies, muffins or pancakes.



His days in the military instilled his love for traveling the world. With Maxine by his side, they traveled across all continents with the exception of Antarctica. Their travels together were always captured on film and made into slide shows or Power Point presentations. He loved sharing their pictures and telling stories about every little detail. He took the time each year to chronicle his annual travels in the Roberts' Christmas Letter.



As a career biologist, he loved to watch wildlife, count, and make observation notes. Birding was his passion and lead to many of his trips around the world. With all of this knowledge, he wrote a book entitled Birds of East Central Idaho. Recently, he also published his memoirs entitled Preserve The Best and Conserve The Rest. To many of his friends, he will always be remembered with a bird book in-hand and binoculars around his neck. There wasn't a week that went by when he didn't receive a phone call from one of his friends asking a birding question.



Hadley will forever remain in our hearts as we remember the wonderful memories shared with him. A Military Memorial Service is being planned for summer somewhere in the great outdoors around Lemhi County. Published in Post Register on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.