Hal Walter Davis, a perpetual champion of children, rejoined his beloved wife, Devona, in the Spirit World on August 23, 2020-just in time for their 66th wedding anniversary the next day.
He was born August 14, 1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ray J. and Elnora Davis, and was the second of four boys. He graduated from Pocatello High School a year early and then received a mission call while still age 17 to post-WWII France. Upon his return, he graduated from Idaho State College, again a year early, and married his eternal sweetheart in the Idaho Falls Temple while in medical school at the University of Washington. After a pediatric residency, he served as a Captain in the US Air Force, returning with his family to his beloved France. They saved up leave time and wages to travel and tent camp across much of Europe and continued this family camping tradition for decades. Redfish Lake was an annual favorite.
Hal and Devona welcomed as many children as possible into their family, eventually finishing with seven: Stephen (Jan), Kent (Sonja), Doran (Christine), Joni (Boyd Phillips), Monty (Shelli), Leslie (Earl Fields), and Ruth (Kevin Pickens). They also fostered several others, including unwed mothers, troubled youth, and an Indian Placement student.
He cared for generations of families while practicing pediatrics in Idaho Falls. He knew his patients and their families very well and loved and served them to the very best of his ability. He served in leadership positions in multiple professional societies, as well as volunteering in the Chamber of Commerce, and serving on the School District 91 School Board.
Hal was completely dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in every calling that came his way, including Bishop, Elders' Quorum President, High Councilor, ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple, and many others. He spent a total of five years on full-time missions with Devona, including the South Africa Durban, Vietnam, and Massachusetts Boston Missions. He was also stake mission president and served as a stake and ward missionary many times.
Hal was a great letter writer and worked hard to keep his family informed. His optimism sometimes resulted in letters that bore little resemblance to reality, but his version of the facts always made things sound better. And bigger. And more exciting. And inspiring. We will all miss his trademark phrases, such as, "Can I tell you a story?" His reliable response when asked how he was doing was always, "Just GREAT!" He even gave the latter response while leaving the cemetery after Devona's interment.
He spent the last 2 1/2 years of his life at Fairwinds Assisted Living in circumstances that would have seemed quite lonely and difficult to most of us, but he was unfailingly cheerful, even while occasionally admitting that although life was great, it would be fine with him if he could go be with Devona. He solidified his legacy of faith, love, and courage, even as his physical and cognitive resilience declined. We're happy for you, Dad, but we will miss you terribly.
