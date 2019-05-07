Home

Halee Jones


2006 - 2019
Halee Jones Obituary
Halee May Jones, 12, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 4, 2019.

Halee was born on July 18, 2006, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Amber Rae Jones. She grew up and attended schools in Ashton, Saint Anthony, and Idaho Falls.

She was very artistic and enjoyed sewing, fishing, animals, listening to music and singing, and spending time with her family.

Halee is survived by her loving mother, Amber Jones of Idaho Falls; sister, Destinee Makaida Jones of Idaho Falls; sister, Madisynn Tracy of Ashton, ID; and grandparents, Candy and Samuel Jones of St. Anthony, ID.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue) with Randy Tanner, of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on May 7, 2019
