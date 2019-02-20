Resources More Obituaries for Hans Boll Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hans Boll

1977 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Hans Eric Boll July 3, 1954 - Feb 7, 2019



Former Idaho Falls resident, Hans Boll died of natural causes at his home on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was 64 years old.



Hans was born July 3, 1954 in Manhasset, New York to Rudolph and Anneliese (Reul) Boll. He was raised in Hemet, California.



He married Peggy Moir on July 2, 1977 in Idaho Falls where they made their home and raised their four children. They later divorced.



He was a mechanic for most of his working career. He retired due to health issues and later moved to Estacada, Oregon where he lived until his death.



Hans enjoyed fishing, watching sports and cooking. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.



Survivors include his mother Anneliese Almeras; sons, Jonathan (Kara) Boll, Kristopher (Amy) Boll and Kenneth Boll; his daughter Jennifer (Eric) Mooney; one brother Rudy Boll; three sisters, Angie Timmons, Hilda (Alan) Ryniker and Erika Clover; and ten grandchildren, Calvin, Abigail, Wyatt; Scarlet, Jake, Bennett; Troy, Harrison; Pennellope, Alexander and his ex-wife Peggy (Moir) Boll. Hans was preceded in death by his father Rudolph Boll and a younger brother Henry Boll.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Published in Post Register on Feb. 20, 2019