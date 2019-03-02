Resources More Obituaries for Harold Peirsol Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Peirsol

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Harold Lavern Peirsol was born on the family farm in Melba, Idaho, on December 9, 1936, to Floyd Nelson and Etta Sarratt Peirsol. He was the youngest of three sons. He attended grade school in Melba and graduated from Melba High School in 1955. He passed away on March 1, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center under the care of Aspen Hospice.



He worked at Boise Payette Lumber in Melba while in high school and also helped with the family farm. After graduation, he continued farming and then was employed at Lloyd Lumber Company in Nampa, Idaho. He was also the tester for the DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association) for several years. He enjoyed the farmwork the most and loved having a herd of milk cows.



Years later, he got an offer to work in the logging industry and he moved to Afton, Wyoming with his young family. In 1970, he relocated to Idaho Falls and got employment again with Boise Cascade, which later became BMC West. He was with them for many years until his retirement in 2001. He loved meeting people on his delivery routes in Wyoming and other areas and remained friends with many of them. He always tried to work hard and do his best at everything he attempted. He was a good handyman and could fix almost anything that needed repair.



Harold met Dolores Howard in 1956 and they were married on February 28, 1958, in Nampa, Idaho. Harold was baptized and joined the First Christian Church in Nampa. Together, they raised ten children and enjoyed camping trips and exploring ghost towns. He always helped by raising a garden and was a good provider for his large family, often working overtime to do so.



Harold is survived by his wife, Dolores of Ammon, ID; his sons, Christopher, Jonathan (Becky), both of Pocatello, ID, Jeremy (Jenny) of Meridian, Evan (Mandy) and Matt (Eryka) of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Tammy (Mark) Bowdoin, Kenna (Robert) Howard, Bethany, and Rebecca of Idaho Falls, ID and Megan (Ray) Fitzpatrick of Melissa, TX. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Etta Peirsol; and brothers, James and Stanley Peirsol.



This brave man showed us all his great tenacity in fighting against several major health issues for the last three years. He loved spending his last years visiting with his children and grandchildren and he was often found sitting in the backyard just watching his garden grow. He had always grown a garden to help feed his large family when they were all home and continued this practice on a smaller scale as the children left home. During his long illness, he could often be found sitting in the shade of a tree just "watching his crops grow" or watching the squirrels at play. He carried a pocketful of mint candies and loved sharing them with others. Before his health failed, one of his favorite things to do after retirement was to drive to a local cafe daily and visit with his other retired friends. He will be greatly missed by so many people.



According to his wishes, there will be no formal services. A family gathering at a later date will be held to talk over old memories of this special man. Interment will be in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 2, 2019