Harold Gale Schwieder, 92, of Iona, passed away February 10, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Harold was born June 11, 1927, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Arthur William Schwieder and Louella Keller Schwieder. He grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Iona High School.
On November 29, 1950, he married Mary Catherine Rapp in the Idaho Falls Temple. Harold and Mary made their home in Iona, Idaho, and in Dehlin, Idaho, where they owned and operated a farm and ranch.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities through the years. He served a mission to Western Canada and he and Mary were couple missionaries at Cove Fort in Utah. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending winters in St. George, snowmobiling, and watching the Utah Jazz. He loved basketball and played in high school. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Schwieder of Iona; son, David (Gwen) Schwieder of Iona; son, Paul (Alesia) Schwieder of Iona; daughter, Janet (Michael) Morton of Tremonton, UT; daughter, Ann (Douglas) Rockwood of Iona; 20 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louella Schwieder; brothers, Carvel, Phil, and Ruben Schwieder; sisters, Linda Davis, Norma Schwieder, Ruth Tracy Westergard, Anna Lamb, Rosa Knowles, and Betty Krieger; granddaughter, Heather Jane Morton; and great granddaughter, Kaydrie Diane Van Dyke.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Iona 11th Ward, 4707 E. Iona Road, with Bishop Doug Talbot officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 58249, Salt Lake City, UT 84158-0249.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 11, 2020