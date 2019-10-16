|
|
|
Harper Elizabeth Crider, age 1 of Ririe, Idaho passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on October 14, 2019 after a 10 day valiant fight with streptococcus pneumonia bacterial meningitis.
Harper was born into this world on September 29, 2018 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jessica Sutton Crider and Daniel Crider, 15 minutes after her twin sister Hadlie. She weighed 4lbs 3oz.; they were taken directly to the NICU with her twin sister Hadlie where they spent a month growing and learning to eat before coming home. The two of them share a special bond that will never be broken. She lived in Ririe on her great grandpa Jerry's farm where she loved to be with family and especially enjoyed playing with her sisters Oaklee, Journee and her twin sister Hadlie.
Harper is survived by her parents, Jessica and Daniel Crider and sisters, Oaklee, Journee and Hadlie of Ririe, grandparents, Joe and Michelle Crider of Firth, great-grandparents, Jerry and Bea Schluter of Ririe, Steve and LeAnn Sutton of Lyman, uncles Michael Crider of Firth, Derik and Kara Sutton of Rigby, Aunts, Ashley and Quinn Christensen of Rigby and her many cousins, all who loved and adored her.
She was preceded in death by great-grandma Pallie Crider, great-grandma Brenda Sutton and great-grandpa Lawrence Brower.
The family expresses their heart-felt gratitude to the NICU and PICU nurses and doctors at EIRMC as well as all of their loving friends and family for all their love support and prayers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N. 130 E. Ririe with Bishop Todd Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., both at the church. Interment will follow at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Burgundy is the color of meningitis awareness, so feel free to wear burgundy in honor of Harper. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Oct. 16, 2019