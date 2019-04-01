Resources More Obituaries for Hattie Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hattie Jones

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Hattie Poole Jones lived a long wonderful life of 94 years. Our Savior Jesus Christ made it possible for her to pass on to join her beloved husband Wendell Reed Jones and family and friends beyond the veil on Sunday March 31, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and those who knew and loved her with the comfort of One Source Hospice. She was born to parents, Guy W Poole and Blanche Harrop Poole on April 21, 1924 in Rigby, Idaho. She had seven siblings Opal (JB) Yoder,of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Wesley (Marge and Marilyn) Poole of Boise, Idaho, Lillie (Darwin) Madsen of Salt Lake City, Utah,Guy E (Odetta) Poole, Shelley, Idaho, Shirley (Sherril) Stallings of Burley, Idaho, Boyd (Karen) Poole of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lynn (JoAnne) Poole of Rigby, Idaho.



Wendell Jones and Hattie met at an 8th grade dance and dated through high school. During World War II they were married while Wendell was on furlow in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple February 24, 1944. Without a wedding dress, flowers, or any family able to attend, they made this commitment because they knew this union was eternal. They hopped on a bus in SLC to Rigby, Idaho to spend a few short days with their families before Wendell went to the Philippines. To this union was born four children. Pamela (Brent) Helm of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Grant (JoAnn) Jones of Nampa, Idaho, Brent (Kathryn) (Lori) Jones of Rigby, Idaho and Treasa (Michael) Andrus of Preston, Idaho. She had 20 Grandchildren, 83 1/2 great grand children and 2 3/4 great great grandchildren. They all thought they were her favorite, because she made them feel like they were.



Hattie stayed twenty nine years old far longer than any of her children, and all the grandchildren believed her. Hattie and Wendell loved to dance. They were dance directors in their church and they attended monthly ballroom dance clubs with their friends for many years. She loved family reunions. The Poole's, and later the Jones Reunions, were always on her calendar. She loved to dance in the moonlight at the family reunions in her red nightie. It wasn't long until she made red tricot gowns for all twelve of her granddaughters and mother, so they could join with her in the tradition. She enjoyed riding her Palomino horse on trail rides with Wendell and friends. This usually included camping trips during the summer months.



She found the joy in life and loved to laugh. She was a spitfire. Engaging in friendly banter had always been a personality trait of hers. Hattie loved jewelry, was enamoured with everything lovely, glittery, sparkling, and wanted everything bedazzled just like a Queen. Wendell called her Queenie and to this day her "walker" carries the title on a plaque. She enjoyed a good Diet Coke in a goblet, and was always looking forward to having a good picnic.



Together, Hattie and Wendell served an eighteen month service mission in Winnipeg, Canada for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, from 1978 to 1980. They loved the people they served as well as other missionaries they served with.



Hattie and Wendell built a meat plant in 1965 with their four children working beside them. Hattie took grandkids with her to deliver meat to food business in the area and it was a great treat and a fond memory for them to this day.



Hattie was a hard worker. She worked alongside her dad in the fields as a young girl, and that prepared her for the years ahead. She loved her flower gardens and she spent countless hours weeding and pruning them to perfection.



Hours were spent sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren. Everything from diapers to school clothes to wedding dresses. She never tired of mending and creating. Her talents also included painting, cooking, crocheting, knitting and ministering to many. There were many a funeral that Hattie was in charge of serving the family dinner, with some of her grandkids learning the ropes at her skirt tails.



In their retirement they spent their winters in Quartzsite, Arizona and Indio, California with their brothers and sisters was a highlight and made for wonderful memories. She made great friends at Fair Winds Retirement Center in Idaho Falls where she has lived for the past four years.



The family of Hattie want to thank those doctors; including Tiffany Spalding and Douglas Blank who treated her through the years for their kind service; to Fair Winds Retirement center and their staff and residence for the joy and happiness she received while she lived there. For all that knew and loved Hattie, thank you for impacting her life!



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Rigby 12th Ward Chapel (602 Sundance Drive, Rigby, Idaho). The family will meet with friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main St. Rigby, ID), and again on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Rigby 12 Ward LDS Chapel from 10:30 to 11:45 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.