1927 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Hazel Sarah Thorngren Huntsman passed away June 28, 2019.



Hazel was born February 18, 1927, to Glen Phillip Thorngren and Elna Larsen Thorngren in Rigby, Idaho. She married Max Huntsman on May 19, 1944, in Dillon, Montana.



Hazel and Max lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for most of their married life. To this marriage were born three children, Max David, Beverly Jene, and Jeffery Paul.



In the early years of her marriage, Hazel worked for various restaurants as a waitress and hostess in Idaho Falls. In 1948, Hazel and Max built a grocery store on East 18th Street and Emerson in Idaho Falls, and operated the grocery store for several years. In the early 50's, they leased the store out and Hazel worked for the Bank of Commerce and later at Challenge Creamery. In 1959, Hazel and Max purchased the Starlight Motel in Macks Inn Idaho and operated the motel for a few years. Hazel and Max sold the motel and kept some acreage they had purchased next to the motel and established a second home on the acreage. For over 50 years, they enjoyed spending weekends, vacations, and all other free time they had at the Island Park property. Upon retirement, Hazel and Max sold their Idaho Falls home and full-timed for two years in their RV around the United States, returning home to settle for the summers in Island Park, Idaho, and winters in Mesa, and later Littlefield, Arizona. In 2005, Hazel and Max moved back to Idaho Falls to live closer to family.



Hazel is survived by her son, M. David (Angie) Huntsman; daughter, Beverly (Harland) Hendricks; daughter-in-law, Jessica Gallavan; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; stepsisters, Jan Staggie Sudweeks and Darlene Staggie Gardner; brother-in-law, Jay Green; and sister-in-law, Verna Thorngren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Huntsman; son, J. Paul Huntsman; sisters, Colleen Thorngren Green, Helen Thorngren, and Pearl Thorngren; and brothers, Lamont and Gary Thorngren.



The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice of Eastern Idaho, especially Dawn, Allan, and Cathy. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, a non-profit full-service hospice.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 28, 2019