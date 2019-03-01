Resources More Obituaries for Heather Byerly Getzlaff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Heather Byerly Getzlaff

1978 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Heather Marie Byerly Getzlaff, 40, of Ogden, Utah, passed away at home in Idaho Falls on Feb. 26, 2019. Heather was born in Idaho Falls on Dec. 4, 1978.



Heather sucked her thumb until she was 6, won the slob camper award multiple times, was a lover of root beer floats, a lover of mountains, hot springs, camping and hiking.



Heather was a successful masseuse, master chef, restaurant owner, wine sommelier, master gardener, yoga teacher, regional retail manager and world traveler.



Heather was married to Jedidiah Getzlaff and is the mother to three amazing children, Porter Snow, Wilder Grey and Tatum Love.



She was deeply loved by friends, family and anyone she met. Heather survived every trail and was an example to all. Our greatest hope would be to catch up to her life legacy.



Funeral will be held at 2055 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5. A life celebration will be held in Ogden at a later date.



Donations may be made for the family at Zions Banks under James Byerly Donation. You know who you are.