Heather Ann Haroldsen Clayton, 41, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on December 9, 2019.
Heather was born in Idaho Falls, to Stuart W. And Nina L. Olsen Haroldsen, as the third of four children. She attended Fairview and Lincoln Elementaries, Rocky Mountain Middle School, was homeschooled some, and finished her senior year at Hillcrest High School. She was an avid reader, a music lover, and a brilliant artist. She served a mission in the Santa Rosa, California, mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, after which she attended BYU-Idaho for some time, pursuing a degree in education. She attended single's wards and met the love of her life, Robert E. Clayton, there. They were sealed for time and all eternity on November 19, 2011, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Heather was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She had a magnetic personality and seemed to make friends everywhere she went.
Heather is survived by her husband, Robert E. Clayton; father, Stuart and Lori (Goff) Haroldsen; sister, Melanie (Bryan) Haroldsen Anderson; and nephews, Ethan W., Dallen S., and Jalen L.R. Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nina L. Olsen Haroldsen; brother, Oliver Wade Haroldsen; and sister, Amy Jo Haroldsen.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Idaho Falls 2nd Ward, 885 S. Boulevard, with Bishop Jeremy Schwartz officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 10, 2019