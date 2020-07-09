On June 20, 2020, Heather Rolfe Jensen passed away. She was born Jan. 6, 1984, in Idaho Falls to Matt and Marlene Rolfe of Rigby. She lived most of her life in Rigby, where she went to elementary, middle, and Rigby High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and grew up in the Rigby 3rd Ward. She was the oldest of five siblings, Brandon, Vern, Alex, and Jenna. She married Orrin Jensen of Idaho Falls. They had four children, Aidan (17), Gage (15), Jace (13), and Alivia (11).



Heather loved children, especially babies, but most of all, she loved her own children. She attended the University of Phoenix and only had her student teaching to finish to become a kindergarten teacher. Heather loved music and loved to sing. She was in the women's choir in high school. She often expressed her feelings and emotions through music. When most people share memories of Heather, it usually includes a song or dancing, including her children. She was very interested and talented in spiritual and energy healing through the practice of Reiki and became a Reiki master. She loved to use her skills to help people heal physically, spiritually, and emotionally and usually did it for free.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Orrin Jensen; brother, Vern Rolfe; and grandfathers, Reed Rolfe and Eugene Mijares. She is survived by her parents, Matt and Marlene Rolfe; children, Aidan, Gage, Jace, and Alivia; brothers, Brandon (Teisha) and Alex Rolfe; sister, Jenna; nieces and nephews, Connor Hall, Owen and Taylor Rolfe, and Emri Seymore; grandmothers, Jeanette Boyd and Jessie Rolfe; and grandfather, Marvin Stucki.



Memorial services will be held outside at her parents' home, 4142 East 300 North in Rigby, on Saturday, July 25, at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome. There will be some seating, but if you need a seat, you may want to bring one. It will be short and sweet. There is plenty of parking in the back. Any overflow can park at Ding Genie Collision Center across the street in the parking lot and adjacent field. Following the memorial, we will have a potluck meal. Bringing a side dish or dessert would be welcomed.



