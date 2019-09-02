|
Heddy Ricks Sutton, 72, of Sunnydell, Idaho passed away in her home on September 1, 2019, on a beautiful Sunday morning with the rising of the sun from pancreatic cancer.
Heddy was born on December 3, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho to Seth Ricks and Aseneth Rammell Ricks. She was raised in Rexburg and spent her summers on the family farm in Newdale, Idaho. She graduated from Madison High School in 1965 and then attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
She fell in love with a handsome man from Archer in the 8th grade. She and Lee Henry Sutton were married on December 30, 1966 in her parents home. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple. Lee and Heddy started their life adventures by moving to Denver, Colorado where Lee was attending school.
They returned to Archer and had their only daughter, Sundee, two sons; Jeffrey Lee and Jerome Seth soon followed. Heddy became a 2nd mother to her youngest siblings, Larry and Letty, when their mother passed away. She loved them as her own children.
When the kids got older, Heddy returned to school at Ricks College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Nursing. She became a registered nurse and worked for almost 20 years with Dr. Robert Lofgran and later worked about 7 years for Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Most importantly, Heddy was a devoted, loving farmer's wife. She was involved with Lee in every aspect of the farm and enjoyed spending time with him either going to the cow sale in Jerome, or switching water on the hill and watching the sunsets. Heddy loved and appreciated nature and the beautiful areas that she and Lee lived in.
Heddy had a very deep and abiding testimony of Jesus Christ and loved and served her family. She had a very compassionate spirit and spent years caring for those around her. She served in many church callings and was the compassionate service leader for years, and helped with funeral luncheons in the Archer-Sunnydell Ward for 40 years.
She loved having opportunities to travel and appreciated spending time with Lee, family and friends on trip. She visited Africa, the Holy Lands, Europe, much of the Unites States. She especially loved vacationing with Keith and Diana Bowen in Costa Rica for many years.
Heddy loved her home in Sunnydell and enjoyed gardening, canning and quilting with friends and family, and most recently grew to love genealogy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it be in the mountains huckleberrying, at the Boat Club in Island Park, swimming at the pond with the grand kids, or playing a game of rummy or Rummikub around the family table. Heddy was a great cook, and you could expect to be fed well when visiting her home. Her top priority was loving and caring for Lee, her family and especially the grand kids.
Heddy is survived by her husband, Lee Henry Sutton, daughter, Sundee (Doug) Jensen of Rexburg, daughter-in-law, Tandy Nielson Sutton of Ririe, son, Jerome (Kristen) Sutton of Idaho Falls; siblings, Peggy (Dennis) Forsgren of Sugar City, Shane (Louise) Ricks also of Sugar City, Letty (Troy) Wilcox of Tuscon, Arizona, Larry (Christy) Ricks of Los Alamitos, California, 12 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren and mother-in-law, Gwen Sutton "Grandma Gwen" of Archer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Seth and Aseneth Ricks; father-in-law, Jesse L. Sutton and her dear son, Jeffrey Lee Sutton.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Archer-Sunnydell Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and again Thursday, prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church.
Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flamfh.com. In lieu of flower, charitable contributions can be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute in the name of Heddy Ricks Sutton.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 2, 2019