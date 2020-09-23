Helen Marie Petty was born May 2, 1920 to Ross Weldon Petty and Nancy Jane Petty at the family farm in Taylor, Idaho. She joined 2 older sisters Flossie and Louise along with a younger brother Harold, who was born 7 years later.



Helen earned a nickname called "Bizz" because she was very busy and full of mischief and a stubbornness that was also her strength.



She had a passion for music and loved animals, especially those that needed rescued.



She was married to Gordon J. Shaw October 29, 1939 and they had four children, Dennis, Kathleen "Susie", Laddie and Violet. She learned how to be frugal when Gordon went off to war. They were later divorced October 27, 1961, but remained friends until Gordon's death July 3,1981.



Helen married Fred Arbuckle June 15, 1963 in Blackfoot, Idaho and she became a second mom to his children, JoAnn and John. Together they had a small farm in Groveland and enjoyed their life together until Fred became ill and died October 3, 2016. Reluctantly she gave up her farm and moved into Lincoln Court Assisted Living and met a lot of new friends and brought her own sense of humor and laughter. Her favorite nurse called her the "Fireball."



She is survived by her children, Dennis Shaw, Susie (Monte Mogi) Lance, and Laddie (Polly) Shaw, John (Joyce) Arbuckle; former daughters-in-law Priscilla Shaw and Beverly Shaw; 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren and 2 great great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Flossie, Louise and Harold; husband Fred; daughter Vi; grandchildren Bryan, Corey, Denise and Baby Blake Staggie; and daughter-in-law LeeAnn Holmes Shaw..



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Taylor Cemetery, 720 E. 129 S. in Idaho Falls.



A special thank you to the management and staff at Lincoln Court for their loving care.



Her favorite slogan: "The first 100 years are the hardest."



