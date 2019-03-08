Resources More Obituaries for Helen Lempke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen (Zaladonis) Lempke

1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Helen Teresa Lempke (Zaladonis) was born November 19, 1958 in Idaho Falls to Rose and John Zaladonis. She crossed over to her eternal home on February 4, 2019.



Helen was a lifelong Idaho Falls resident except for a brief stint living in Olympia Washington in the mid 1980s. She attended Idaho Falls public schools Theresa Bunker Elementary and Clair E. Gale, where she met her lifelong best friend Cindy. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1977.



Married to the love of her life Brant Lempke on June 6, 1985, they welcomed their only child Kate in March of 1988. There was no other job she felt more important than being a supportive mom and wife- she was damn good at both. Helen and Brant renewed their vows in July of 2002.



She worked for a local bank form 1979-1995, followed by several years working as a grocery clerk. She retired from the workforce in 2000 to become a full time homemaker until the time of her death. Helen greatly enjoyed riding motorcycles with Brant and traveling to Nevada casinos to win big. Spending time with family and friends was also always a highlight, including trips back east to see relatives or entertaining her out of state nieces when they would visit Idaho in the summers.



March of 2018 saw Helen blessed by the birth of her granddaughter Olivia Rose, who was the joy of her life. She also served as a beloved honorary grandmother to Julia, Grayson, Millie and Charlie, her two adult nieces' children. Helen was a friend to any pup that she ever met. There was no greater dog mom on the planet either, as any dog that was lucky enough to have lived with her could attest.



As the only girl growing up in a family with 3 brothers, she learned how to hold her own early in life. In later years, Helen was known to her family as The General, a nickname she lived up to as the family matriarch. Intensely loyal, caring for her own was what she did best. She was the cheerleader always in your corner, unwavering in her support even when times were tough. A thoughtful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend- she will forever be dearly missed.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents John and Rose, and her brother Joseph. She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Brant Lempke; daughter Kate Lempke (Nike) and granddaughter Olivia Rose; brothers John Zaladonis (Sandra) and Art Zaladonis (Simone Seikaly); nieces Jocelyn Zaladonis Walters (Jeff), May Zaladonis Rippy, and Dani Hagemeister; brother in law Chris Lempke and his wife Kim; best friend Cindy Wachs Wright as well as a host of other friends and family. A private ceremony for family and close friends in celebration of Helen's life will take place in August.



Condolences for the family may be left online at



https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/idaho-falls-id/helen-lempke-8154276 Published in Post Register on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.